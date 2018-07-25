Polling process starts in Balochistan

QUETTA, Jul 25 (APP):Polling process for general election 2018 started its schedule time 8:00 am amid tight security arrangements across Balochistan on Wednesday.

Long queues including women and male were seen outside the polling station across the

city long before the polling began for the general elections 2018.

All the voter, inside the premises of a polling station before the closing time 06:00 pm would be allowed to cast their votes beyond the scheduled time.

According to Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Niaz Ahmed Baloch, the total number of voters for 2018 general election in Balochistan is 4309773, out of which 2487521 are male voters while the number of women voters is 1822252.

Total 4547 polling stations have been set up for General Election 2018 in Balochistan, in which 1327 are for male voters, 1135 for women, 2034 mutual and 51 improvise polling stations are present However, 1768 polling stations have been considered to be highly sensitive, 1475 sensitive and 1304 normal polling stations in Balochistan.

The number of polling booths set up in Balochistan is 12234, out of which, 6904 men

and 5330 are women polling booths.

The total number of presiding officers in Balochistan is 4547, 12334 polling officers and 24668 assistant presiding officers would perform their duties on Election Day.

For the 16 general seats of the National Assembly in Balochistan, initially 292 candidates were contesting, out of which 93 candidates have remained in the field after the retirement of nine.

While for 51 provincial assembly seat initially there were 969 candidates, however, after retirement of 27 candidates, the number of candidates is now 942.

On 16 seats of the National Assembly total 7 and for 50 provincial constituencies,18 women candidates are contesting.

The Election commission after the deadliest Mastung blast decided to postpone

general elections in PB-35 constituency.

Stringent security measures have been made across province during the elections in

Balochistan, so that voters can use their vote without any fear.

According to details, it has been decided that total 18605 police personnel’s, 4022

Balochistan constabulary personnel’s, 4998 Levies security persons and 21872 FC

person’s would be deployed on polling stations in Balochistan.

Balochistan Election Commissioner Balochistan Niaz Ahmed Baloch has appealed to the people

of Balochistan to come out and use their vote.