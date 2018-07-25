Polling peacefully continue in capital

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Polling for General Elections 2018 is peacefully continue in rural and urban polling stations of the federal capital.

Islamabad Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for the Election Day and 7014 security personnel performing security duties to ensure conducive environment for voters.

According to the Islamabad Police Spokesman, 7014 security personnel including officials from police, FC, Islamabad Traffic Police and Lady Police are on duties.

All police stations have been divided into four zones, 11 sectors as well as 21 sub-sector.

The security in each zone will be supervised by SP while ASP/DSP and official of Inspector rank would be responsible for duties in each sector and sub-sector respectively.