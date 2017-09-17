Polling in NA-120 begins

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): The polling of by-election

in NA-120 started at 8:00 am here on Sunday.

A total of 42 candidates including 32 independent

and 12 from different political parties are contesting

in NA-120 by-election.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) fielded Begum

Kulsoom Nawaz, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) Dr Yasmin Rashid,

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Mir, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)

Ziauddin Ansaari, and Milli Muslim League (MML) Muhammad Yaqoob

Sheikh.

There are a total of 321,786 registered voters in the

constituency with 179,642 male and 142,144 female, for which

the ECP has set up 220 polling stations including 103 for male,

98 for female and 19 combined, where a total of 573 polling

booths (312 for male and 261 for female) have been set up.