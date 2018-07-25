Polling gains momentum in Lahore

LAHORE, Jul 25 (APP):Polling has gained momentum in the provincial capital as large number of male and female voters turned up to exercise their right to franchise in the general elections 2018.

Long queues were witnessed outside the polling stations in all parts of the city even before the polling began at 8am in the morning. The polling would continued uninterrupted till 6 pm.

The enthousism of the senior citizens and even special persons is worth mentioning as they gathered at the polling stations to cast votes.

The women are not far behind men and have queued up despite humid weather.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had allowed elderly men and women and special persons preferred entry to the polling stations in order to save them from standing in long queues.

The leadership from different political parties including PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PPP senior leader Samina Ghurki, Speakar NA Ayaz Sadiq, former federal minister Saad Rafiq, PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Aleem Khan and Shafqat Mehmood and MMA leader

Liaquat Baloch cast their votes in their respective areas.

The elections for 14 National Assembly and 30 Punjab Assembly seats are being held in which 5,398,000 voters will cast their vote to elect new members to the legislatures.

People braced hot and humid weather to use their democratic right to vote at all polling stations in the city.