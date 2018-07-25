KARACHI, Jul 25 (APP):The polling for general election 2018 started on Wednesday in the metropolis to elect candidates for National and provincial assemblies.

The polling which was started at 8:00am will continue without any break till 6:pm.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made arrangements to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

Imran Khan, Chief of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) will be the contender for NA-243, Shabaz Sharif, President Muslim League shall fight for NA-249, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party for NA-246, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Dr. Farooq Sattar of Muttahida Qaumi Movement for NA -255 and NA-245 respectively in Karachi.