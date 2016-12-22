Polling for elections of mayors, chairmen starts

FAISALABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Polling process for the elections of mayor ,

deputy mayors, chairman and deputy chairmen started in time at Faisalabad district on Thursday.

In Faislabad, a Mayor and three Deputy Mayors of municipal corporation

as well as a chairman and 3 vice chairmen of district council and municipal committees will be elected.

A spokesman of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) claimed today that no report of delay in polling from any polling station was received so far.

He said that according to the election code, no contesting candidate,

party or their supporters can set-up their camps near the polling stations to convince the voters.

Therefore, all the electioneering camps set up near polling stations

have been removed and warned the contesting candidates to abide by the election code of conduct or be ready to face the legal consequences in case of any kind of violation.