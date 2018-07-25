Polling begins in Lahore

LAHORE, Jul 25 (APP):Polling for the 14 National Assembly (NA) and 30 provincial assembly seats began at 08:00 am in the provincial metropolis under partially cloudy skies with forecast forintermittent rains.

The polling would continue uninterrupted till 1800 hours. No break will be observed to facilitate maximum voters.

Long queues were seen outside the polling stations across the city long before the polling began for the general election 2018.

All the voters, inside the premises of a polling station before the closing time 06:00 pm, would be allowed to cast their votes beyond the scheduled time.

About 5.4 million voters will exercise their right to franchise as per the data made available by the Election Commission of Pakistan ECP).