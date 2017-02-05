Politics of sit ins delayed development projects: CM

LAHORE, Feb 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said negative politics of sit ins
delayed development projects in the country.
Talking to a delegation of the PML N here, he said:
“We are spending every single penny of our national resources
on public welfare projects with integrity and honesty”.
He said under the dynamic leadership of Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif the country was developing
at good pace.
The CM said people of Pakistan wanted development but,
unfortunately, a conspiracy had been made to stop Pakistan’s
journey to progress through lock down and agitation but with
the blessings of Allah Almighty and support of public at large
this conspiracy had been failed.
Shehbaz Sharif said those involved in this agitation
and sits in had done nothing except wasting precious time
of the country.
The former corrupt rulers who looted Pakistan during
their rule were now protesting against corruption which means
“thieves are making noise”, he added.
He said by hampering Pakistan’s progress and
development through sits in and agitation, these people had
proved themselves as enemies of the country.
The chief minister said during the last three and half
years, this ‘dharna’ group had done nothing except making
baseless allegations.
He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif there was peace and development in the country
and culture of transparency was promoting and it was hard for
our opponents to digest all this.
In 2018 general elections, politics based on
truth and transparency would win and the people
would again reject all those who were involved in negative
politics, the CM added.
