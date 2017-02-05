Politics of sit ins delayed development projects: CM

LAHORE, Feb 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said negative politics of sit ins

delayed development projects in the country.

Talking to a delegation of the PML N here, he said:

“We are spending every single penny of our national resources

on public welfare projects with integrity and honesty”.

He said under the dynamic leadership of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif the country was developing

at good pace.

The CM said people of Pakistan wanted development but,

unfortunately, a conspiracy had been made to stop Pakistan’s

journey to progress through lock down and agitation but with

the blessings of Allah Almighty and support of public at large

this conspiracy had been failed.

Shehbaz Sharif said those involved in this agitation

and sits in had done nothing except wasting precious time

of the country.

The former corrupt rulers who looted Pakistan during

their rule were now protesting against corruption which means

“thieves are making noise”, he added.

He said by hampering Pakistan’s progress and

development through sits in and agitation, these people had

proved themselves as enemies of the country.

The chief minister said during the last three and half

years, this ‘dharna’ group had done nothing except making

baseless allegations.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif there was peace and development in the country

and culture of transparency was promoting and it was hard for

our opponents to digest all this.

In 2018 general elections, politics based on

truth and transparency would win and the people

would again reject all those who were involved in negative

politics, the CM added.