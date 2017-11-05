Politics of public welfare to witness triumph in 2018 election: CM

LAHORE, Nov 05 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the government of the PML-N had put the country to the road of development as the priority of the PML-N had always been public service and prosperity of the country.

The current financial development had also been acknowledged by international organizations and if the continuance of policies prolonged than Pakistan would soon emerge as a huge economic power in the region, he vowed.

The CM said that they would approach people at the base of

their performance and deliverance in the 2018 elections and

will be succeeded Insha-Allah. He hoped that politics of

hardwork, honesty, loyalty and public service would be

furnished with victory in the 2018 elections.

He was talking to a delegation of the PML-N after his

return from London today.

The chief minister said that every time the PML-N came to the power, a new era of development and prosperity started as the party had served the people selflessly during its tenure and will continue it.

The PML-N was still the most popular party in the public, he said and added the people had rejected negative politics of the selfish elements.

The public would bring these elements who were halting the

voyage of progress for their own interests to their logical conclusion in the upcoming elections, he said.

The CM said they had made commitment for the development and prosperity of the people so the politics of lies and baseless allegations could not stop us from serving the humanity.

The PML-N had always preferred the national interests over

personal interests and will continue this trend, the CM said

and added that with the sincere efforts of the government the country had set forward on the road of development and it was also an honour of the PML-N.

He said:” We are moving forward for a bright and

marvelous future of the country and our government has

propelled billions of rupees revolutionary programmes

to raise the living standard of public”.

Facilities had been provided to the public by completing

development projects, he said and added despite confronting the

obstacles they had set records of development projects and

will continue serving the people with even more passion and

commitment in future.

