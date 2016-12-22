Politics of allegations rejected as PML-N wins LG polls: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik Thursday said the people had rejected politics of allegations and lies by massively voting for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates in local government elections.

Speaking at a press conference here along with PML-N Member of the National Assembly Daniyal Aziz, he said the people of Punjab had reposed complete confidence in the PML-N leadership as according to results, 25 out of 35 candidates of the party won chairmanship of district councils and 11 out of 12 were elected heads of municipal committees.

The people, he said, voted for the PML-N as it was working to make Pakistan prosperous, end poverty and eliminate terrorism.

They rejected the politics of allegations and lies, and voted for those who were serving the nation, he added.

He alleged that a company related to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Javed Faisal was given a media contract of billions of rupees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by relaxing rules of bidding.

Javed Faisal, who was a director in the beneficiary company, left his job a few months back and then got the big media contract, he said, adding the matter should be investigated as it was a malpractice.

To a question, he clarified that regulatory bodies were autonomous and working like before and were only put under the ministries to handle their administrative matters.

“Nothing has changed in the working of the regulatory bodies.”

He said the visit of Prime Minister to foreign countries proved beneficial as was evident from the major investment made by China in infrastructure development and energy projects.

Interactions with world leaders helped in bringing foreign companies to Pakistan and in increasing economic growth, he added.

Answering a query, Dr Musadik said changes would be made in the accountability law to remove loopholes.

Daniyal Aziz criticised the PTI for its corrupt practices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He warned of agitation if the PTI failed to provide lists of corruption cases opened by the KP Ehtesab Commission and Anti-corruption Cepartment, which were made toothless by the KP government.

If the PTI did not provide the lists of cases by January 5, the KP people would begin protests as it was the right of tax payers to know whether public funds were used properly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan repeatedly took U-turns and changed statements on the results of general election and after making false allegations, stated those were mere political statements.

Daniyal said PTI’s Secretary General Jehangir Tareen was involved in running businesses through his servants and was fined Rs 1.5 billion by the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan for violation of trading rules.

The former head of PTI Election Commission Justice ® Wajihuddin Ahmed named Tareen for bribing party officials, he added.

He said local bodies elections in the country completed a democratic process and met the requirements of constitution as now for the first time during the tenure of a democratic government, federal, provincial and local governments were in place.

He said funds for the local governments were being collected with the deduction of 2.5 per cent General Sales Tax (GST) and that money would be spent on local projects.