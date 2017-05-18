Politicking on issues of national security against national interests: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD May 18 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcating and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb responding to the criticism directed at the government by the opposition in the backdrop of the decision of the International Court of Justice in the Kalbhushan Yadav case, said that politicking on an issue of national security was against the national interests and all of us including the opposition should speak with one voice on the judgment pertaining to our national security.

In a statement issued here Thursday she said that the matter also required responsible reporting by the media.

The minister said that Pakistan fought its case at the ICJ in the best possible manner through a team of competent lawyers and it was wrong to suggest that the government showed any slackness or was not fully prepared to deal with the issue.

Marriyum said that the Ministry of Law was scrutinizing the judgment carefully and no compromise would be made on the national security.

She said that the action against Kalbhushan Yadav had been

taken in consonance with law and the constitution keeping in view our national security, as he had confessed being an Indian spy and a terrorist.