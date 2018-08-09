Politicians, civil society welcome Mahmood Khan’s nomination for KP CM slot

PESHAWAR, Aug 09 (APP):Politicians and civil society here Thursday welcomed decision of PTI Chief Imran Khan for nominating Mahmood Khan as Chief Minister KP and termed it a right decision that would help ensure strengthening of democracy, merit and good governance in the province.

Nasir Khan Musazai, PTI MNA elect from Peshawar told APP that PM designate Imran Khan has taken a principal decision by nominating Mahmood Khan for office of Chief Minister KP as he belonged to Malakand Division from where no Chief Minister was elected from the past.

He said PTI has achieved landslide victory from Malakand Division including three MNAs from Swat, two from Lower Dir, one each from Malakand, Buner and Upper Dir District and this decision of PTI Chief would further strengthen the party there.

The people of Malakand Division especially Swat district had offered a lot of sacrifices in the past and Mahmood Khan being native of the area was well-aware of their problems and would utilize all his energies for expediting pace of economic development in the region.

PTI has abolished status-quo and hereditary politics and nominated CM KP this time from Swat district as its former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak belonged to Nowshera.

Musazai said Imran Khan was the only hope for people of Pakistan as he has the ability to address all the challenges faced by the country today.

He said rejected politicians with different political ideologies were assembled against PTI as they feared that if Imran Khan completed five years mandated tenure, their politics would came to an end forever.

The PTI leader said people of Pakistan had voted for change on July 25 and Imran Khan would fulfill all the promises made with electorates in next five years.

Nazim Bahadar Khan also welcomed nomination of Mahmood Khan as next CM KP and termed it a positive decision based on merit.

Mahmood Khan being a seasoned politician and close aide of Imran with five experience of Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Sports and Tourism would utilize his energies for smooth running of the affairs of government besides ensuring completion of Metro Bus Project in Peshawar and Swat Expressway projects in the province.

Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer also welcomed nomination of Mahmood Khan as next CM KP and termed it a right decision of PM-designate that would help strengthen democratic system in the province.

PTI, he said, is facing daunting challenges of economy, climate change and post-KP Fata merger issues and expressed the hope that Mehmood Khan would fulfill on expectations of Imran Khan by solving all these challenges during his tenure as CM KP.