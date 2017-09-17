Political Tehsildar among five dead in Bajaur IED blast: Political Administration

BAJAUR, Sept 17 (APP): A roadside IED blast targeting a vehicle of

Levies personnel in Tangi area tehsil Mamond Sunday left at-least five levy personnel including Political Tehsildar dead and one injured, the political authorities told APP.

The driver injured in the blast. Political tehsildar Fawad alongwith

levy personnel was on routine patrolling of the area when the militants detonated the IED through remote control device as their vehicle reaches the spot.

The security forces cardoned off the entire area and started search

operation to nab the culprits.