Political stability vital for economic progress: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and Development

Prof Ahsan Iqbal has said political stability was vital for economic progress of a country as the political instability in the past rendered country’s economy weak.

Addressing the foundation-laying ceremony of the University of Health

Sciences (UHS) Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) campus here on Saturday, he said Pakistan, unfortunately, was ruled by dictators for 35 years in the past and the unelected government spent the funds from the social sector in the name of security.

The Planning and development Minister said the country could not progress in the past due to ebb and flow in the political history of the country, adding that Japan and Malaysia were far behind Pakistan economically, became developed due to political stability.

The minister said the elected democratic governments had always used the social sector funds for the same purpose as these were answerable to the masses, adding that research and innovation in the higher education sector are the top-most priorities of the government and special grants have been allocated.

The minister said the Planning commission had provided a grant of 813

million rupees to the UHS for the construction of six-storey academic block, girls hostel and service areas at the 150 acre KSK campus.

The minister said the 813 million rupees grant would be provided in phases under the SARF project of the HEC, adding that progress

in today’s world was only possible through development and modernization in education and technology.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal said economy of a nation was also dependent on the

health of the individuals, adding that health sector was ignored in the past and we will have to follow the golden principle of ‘the more healthy a nation, the more developed a nation’.

The Minister stressed the need for strengthening institutions and

continuity of policies, adding that only then the future will be bright and the country will achieve unprecedented progress.

He said the government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, had overcome load-shedding to a great extent, adding that country faced 18-20 hours load-shedding in the year 2013.

He said the country today had won confidence of the foreign investors and international economic institutions for its pragmatic policies and Pakistan was declared a fast developing economy today.

He said the CPEC had provided us a great opportunity take off as a

growing economy, claiming our GDP stands at 5 mark today and it could touch 7-8 mark in the next few years through democratic stability.

He said 10,000 individuals would get PhDs from the best US universities

under the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor as well in the next 10 years, adding that the budget of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has been increased from 100 billion rupees to 215 billion rupees.

Earleir, the minister addressed the CEOs forum at a private forum where he was given a detailed briefing on the overall economic situation in the country.