Political stability to ensure progress; Govt to foil attempts to sabotage democratic process: PM

HARIPUR, Dec 27 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said a country can only progress when there was

political stability and reiterated that the PML-N government, despite numerous challenges would complete

its constitutional term and foil attempts of those who wish to sabotage the democratic process.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 47-km long section of the Burhan-Shah Maqsood

interchange of the six-lane Hazara Motorway, he said the people of Pakistan know perfectly well

who has served them sincerely and they would again vote the PML-N to power in the next

general election.

He said political decisions were not taken at courts and through sit-ins and regretted that had

there been no instability due to the sit-ins, the government could have done much more for the

people.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the PML-N faced grave challenges and boldly confronted terrorism,

economic meltdown and dirty politics of sit-ins. He said only political stability and continuity can

ensure progress of country and said those wishing to topple the government, would be sadly

disappointed.

He said he believes in politics of decency and without entering into a politics of verbal abuse

and mudslinging, has done practical work to serve the masses.

He termed July 28 a difficult day for the government; the day when former Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif was disqualified, and said the PML-N handled it well and those getting ready their ‘sherwanis’

will not gain anything.

He expressed the hope that the remaining section of the Hazara Motorway at Manshera would be

inaugurated in May and said it was a challenge for the NHA that needs to be met.

He said the people of the area can express their gratitude at the time of voting in the general

election. He said the PML-N would again form the next government to ensure that the march towards

prosperity and progress continues.

Prime Minister Abbasi said it would have been better, if the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

had inaugurated this project, as it was his vision.

He termed the opening of the road a revolutionary moment for the people of Hazara and said it

would bring real change in the lives of people in real terms. He said former Prime Minister visualized

this project and has to his credit the ground breaking and opening up of an under-developed area.

He said the Motorway would serve as a milestone for the people of Hazara and generate

economic activity besides allowing easier access to the people of Mansehra. He said almost

one crore population of the region would directly benefit from the opening up of the new road

as it would attract hundreds and thousands of tourists from across the country.

The Prime Minister said in nine-year rule of President Pervez Musharraf and five-year rule

of President Asif Zardari, not even a single significant project was completed in this area. He

said such projects need vision, commitment and sincerity of purpose.

He said the total length of motorways in the country would exceed 2600 km in near future and

link all areas of the country. He said both President Musharraf, President Asif Zardari and the

KPK government need to tell what they really did for this area.

The Prime Minister said the country today has overcome loadshedding of electricity by

adding a massive11000 MW to the national grid and natural gas and today Pakistan was

exporting urea, unlike the past when it had to import due to shortage of gas.

He was particularly appreciative of the Chinese company that came up with a quality

project, that has been completed on time.

The event was attended by Minster of Defence Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Kh Muhammad Asif, Minister for Communication Hafiz Abdul Karim, Minister for Relgious Affairs

Sardar Yousuf, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Amir Muqam, Sardar

Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Pir Sabir Shah, Babar Nawaz and others.