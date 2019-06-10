ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Chairman Pak US Business Council and United Business Group (UBG) Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday said that political stability studded with uninterrupted continuity of democratic system of government laced with better law and order was a must for making the country an economic giant among the comity of nations.

He urged the political leadership of the country to demonstrate maturity and be refrained from the blame game and for developing national cohesion, says a press release issued here today.

He said the call for protests by opposition parties at this stage was not recommendable and if political instability generates, it would badly hamper the national economy and discourage foreign investors, which makes Pakistan an even more precarious place to invest.