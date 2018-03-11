National 
Political stability essential to strengthen national economy: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Sunday said political stability was essential for strengthening national economy and it was the collective responsibility of all the political parties to work together for the betterment of the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said national economy had strengthened during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) government.
He said enemies of the country were trying to sabotage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) project which was the game changer not only for Pakistan but entire region as well.
The minister said it was a realty that the glorious future of the country was linked to the supremacy of constitution and democracy.
He said the PML-N wanted the chairman of Senate a person who strongly believe in democracy, adding Pakistan Peoples (PPP) Party should have to nominate Raza Rabbani for the chairman due to his services and efforts for democracy and rule of law.
He said it was become a fashion to criticize the successes of democratic governments.
Replying to a question, he said national security agencies were eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country and they had rendered a lot of sacrifices in this regard.

