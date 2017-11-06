Political stability a must for making Pakistan Asian Economic giant: Interior Minister

PESHAWAR, Nov 06 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that political stability was a must for making the country an economic giant among the comity of nations saying PMLN government has put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

Talking to media here after inaugurating executive passport office and NADRA mega centre, he called for refraining from blame game and developing national cohesion, adding that such things would end up in nothing but political turmoil.

He recalled that PMLN came into power in 2013 ,when the country was in total disarray and it’s economy was like a sinking ship where there was no electricity and peace. Twenty – twenty hours loadshedding was a routine matter, economic wheels was stopped while there was a big energy crisis.

“However, with blessing of Allah Almighty today we proved all the speculations being made in 2013 wrong and put the country on fast track of development.”

Ahsan lauded the performance of NADRA, saying that after making reforms within the organization ,now other countries were also benefiting from the authority’s services.

The interior minister said that the growth rate of the country has increased from 3 to 5 percent whereas 10,000 MW electricity would be added to national grid by 2018. He recalled that during last 66 years only 16,000 MW was generated.

He said that industrial sector was being provided uninterrupted supply of electricity. He said that crime ratio has dropped by 80 to 90 percent whereas new blood has been injected into economic rigs.

He said that backbone of the terrorists has been broken, as the law enforcers were chasing the terrorists who have been confined. However he regretted that a specific group in the country was spreading disappointment in a bid to snatch self confidence from the people, which he said would not be allowed to do.

Referring the report of Transparency International, he said that if the economic pace which the country has attained remained so, Pakistan would soon be among big –twenty economies of the world.

He explained that the federal government has not domain to differentiate between the urban and rural areas, adding it was the responsibility of the provincial governments. Certain quarters were spreading the rumors with regard to population census and wanted general elections on the old population consensus, he added.

He said that holding elections without new population census would create new problems in the country. He added that nobody would be allowed to create dispute over the matter.

He said population census was conducted by Pak Army and civil government in a very transparent manner for which both deserve appreciation.

He said, according to new census the constituencies in KP and Balochistan have been increased and any constitutional and legal battle over the matter would jeopardize the upcoming general elections in 2018.

Ahsan Iqbal said some elements wanted to create an environment of mistrust between Pak Army and the government. The officials of Pak Army sacrificed their lives in war against terror and “we are proud of their supreme sacrifices” .

Concluding his talk, he said Imran Khan has introduced a trend in politics that was casting negative impact on the educated lot of the country. On the occasion chairman NADRA Osman Yousaf Mobeen was also present.