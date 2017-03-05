Political personalities congratulate Shehbaz on successful holding of PSL final

LAHORE, March 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif watched the full innings of Peshawar Zalmi batting during the PSL Final match in Qaddafi Stadium here Sunday.

The chief minister appreciated with open heart the players of Peshawar Zalmi on their good batting and players of Quetta Gladiators on their excellent bowling.

The chief minister was very happy to see enthusiasm of cricket fans.

Punjab Governor Rafique Rajhwana, KPK Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Gilgit Baltistan Governor Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, federal and provincial ministers and other important personalities who were present in the enclosure and congratulated the Punjab chief minister on successful holding of PSL final in Lahore and for the provision of the best facilities.

They said spirits of Pakistani nation were high due to the successful holding of PSL final in Lahore. They added that the mega event had become successful only due to the untiring efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.