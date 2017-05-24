Political parties united on national security issues: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development

and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal has said all political parties were

united on the national security issues.

There was no difference among political parties on national

security matters, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said all parliamentarians had taken oath for

upholding Pakistan’s interest first.

He said Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav will be punished

according to country’s law and the Constitution.

Replying to a question, he said action had been taken

against those who created rift between civil and military

relations.

Ahsan Iqbal urged everybody to promote healthy society

instead of creating anarchy.

Commenting on fiscal budget 2017-18, he said budget deficit

was 9 percent in 2013 but now it decreased to 4.6 percent.