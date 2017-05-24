Political parties united on national security issues: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development
and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal has said all political parties were
united on the national security issues.
There was no difference among political parties on national
security matters, he said talking to a private news channel.
The minister said all parliamentarians had taken oath for
upholding Pakistan’s interest first.
He said Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav will be punished
according to country’s law and the Constitution.
Replying to a question, he said action had been taken
against those who created rift between civil and military
relations.
Ahsan Iqbal urged everybody to promote healthy society
instead of creating anarchy.
Commenting on fiscal budget 2017-18, he said budget deficit
was 9 percent in 2013 but now it decreased to 4.6 percent.
