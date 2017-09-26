Political parties support electoral reforms bill: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister
on Media Affairs Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that the
political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party had supported
the electoral reforms bill presented to the Parliament.
The electoral reforms bill was also presented before the Senate
with the support and in consultation with the political parties,
he said while talking to a private news channel.
The electoral bill would not only benefit a single party or
person, he said, rather it would benefit all the political
parties.
To a question he said the leader of Pakistan Muslim League
Nawaz (PML-N), was appearing before the courts for seeking justice
in their cases.
He said that seeking fair trial was basic right of every
citizen.
