Political parties support electoral reforms bill: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

on Media Affairs Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that the

political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party had supported

the electoral reforms bill presented to the Parliament.

The electoral reforms bill was also presented before the Senate

with the support and in consultation with the political parties,

he said while talking to a private news channel.

The electoral bill would not only benefit a single party or

person, he said, rather it would benefit all the political

parties.

To a question he said the leader of Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N), was appearing before the courts for seeking justice

in their cases.

He said that seeking fair trial was basic right of every

citizen.