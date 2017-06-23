Political parties shown maturity on implementation of NAP, terrorism: Talal

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) Member of the National Assembly Talal Chaudhry on Friday
said that all the political parties had shown maturity on
implementation of National Action Plan and flushing out the
menace ofterrorism.
Commenting on terrorism incidents in Parachinar and Quetta
during a private news channel program, he said that anti-Pakistan
forces were trying to halt economic progress and China
Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.
He said the PML-N government had done a lot against extremism
and terrorism.
Talal Chaudhry said that there was a need of consensus among
political parties for “Charter of Economy” for further development
in the country.
