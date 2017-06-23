Political parties shown maturity on implementation of NAP, terrorism: Talal

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) Member of the National Assembly Talal Chaudhry on Friday

said that all the political parties had shown maturity on

implementation of National Action Plan and flushing out the

menace ofterrorism.

Commenting on terrorism incidents in Parachinar and Quetta

during a private news channel program, he said that anti-Pakistan

forces were trying to halt economic progress and China

Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

He said the PML-N government had done a lot against extremism

and terrorism.

Talal Chaudhry said that there was a need of consensus among

political parties for “Charter of Economy” for further development

in the country.