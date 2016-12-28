Political parties should come in Parliament to define issues amicably: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan Wednesday said it was constitutional right of every political party to come into the Parliament and it would be helpful to define the national issues amicably.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the participation of political parties in the Parliament would help to resolve the issues.

He said the national economy had been stabled and there was need for further strengthen in it. There was massive decrease in fiscal deficit.

Commenting on energy shortage, the minister said the energy shortfall would be overcomed from the country within one and half year.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was improving connectivity with other countries. The Chief Ministers of three provinces including Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have reached in Beijing to attend the meeting regarding CPEC, he added.

Replying to a question, he said due to hectic efforts of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, the terrorism incidents had been decreased to great extent in 2016.

Law and order situation had improved in the country, he stated.

To another query, he expressed hope that 2017 year would bring success in all diverse of fields and there would be economic growth, employment, development and democratic consolidation in this year for Pakistan.