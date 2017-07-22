Political parties should avoid commenting on subjudice matters: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): Minister for Defence Production
Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said all political parties
should wait the decision of the Supreme Court on Panama Papers and
avoid commenting on subjudice matters.
The name of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not
mentioned in Panama, even then he and his family presented themselves for accountability, he said talking to a private news channel.
The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran
Khan was involved in taking foreign funding.
He said Imran Khan had used derogatory language against the
leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but the PML-N
government did not believe in politics of revenge.