Political parties should avoid commenting on subjudice matters: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): Minister for Defence Production

Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said all political parties

should wait the decision of the Supreme Court on Panama Papers and

avoid commenting on subjudice matters.

The name of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not

mentioned in Panama, even then he and his family presented themselves for accountability, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran

Khan was involved in taking foreign funding.

He said Imran Khan had used derogatory language against the

leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but the PML-N

government did not believe in politics of revenge.