Political parties need to follow democratic vision of Qauid-e-Azam: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Prime Minister’s Adviser on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division, Irfan Siddiqui here on Saturday

said it was the responsibility of political parties to follow the democratic vision of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

and make Pakistan, a peaceful and prosperous country.

He was addressing the participants during an event “Celebration week of Quaid 2017” here at Aiwan e Quaid, Nazriya-e Pakistan Council (NPC) with the cooperation of Mureed Foundation, Wah.

He said that principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are the beacon for youth who should follow his

teachings.

Irfan Siddiqui said Quaid-e-Azam had the power to win hearts through pen, speech and vote and that’s how he did

achieve the dream of founding a nation.

Irfan Siddiqui paid rich tributes to the services of former Chairman of NPC Zahid Malik.

He said that memories of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were along with the bation in every moment of

freedom which was a gift of God Almighty. Pakistan came into being with the great struggle of Quaid and he always

followed the democratic path and never resorted to sit-ins or protest or blocking of roads, he added.

He said that Pakistan was blessing for Muslims and in the present day one could see the living conditions of

Muslims in India.

There were only few people who changed the course of history and created a new country and

Quaid was one of them, he added.

He appreciated the performance of students and said that these children gave the lesson of harmony, love and

unity through their performances.

Vice Chairman of NPC Mian Muhammad Javeed said that the life of Quaid carried lessons for everybody.

Quaid was national hero and seasoned politician, he said, adding the personality and achievements of Muhammad

Ali Jinnah would remain in minds of the people forever.

Quaid taught people through his conduct and teachings that all the problems could be overcome with determination

and courage, he said.

He urged the youth to follow the ideals and principles of Quaid to achieve the goals of progress and prosperity for

the country.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was father of the nation and he was a dynamic leader, a great political thinker

and strategist, a believer in democratic values and above all one of the great nation-builders of modern times, he

added.

He said Quaid, a leader par excellence, not only led his people to independence, but also founded a separate

homeland for them, where they could mold their lives in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Quran and

traditions of Islam and cultivate their culture and civilization.

This was a far greater achievement of the Jinnah than any other national liberation leader, he added.

Earlier, children of different schools presented the tableau show, performed on the national songs, took part in

speech competition about personality of Quaid-e-Azam.

Chief guest Irfan Siddiqui distributed prizes and certificates among the winners.