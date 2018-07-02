Political parties field blood relatives of veteran politicians in NA-26 Nowshera-II

PESHAWAR, Jul 02 (APP):Political parties have fielded blood relatives of veteran politicians against NA-26 Nowshera-II, formerly nown as NA-5, for July 25, 2018 General Election, having politico-religious roots in the constituency.

Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) has awarded party ticket to former Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Imran Khattak who is the son-in-law and nephew of former Chief Minister, Pervez Khattak whereas MMA has fielded Asif Luqman Qazi, son of former Jumaat e Islami Central Ameer late Qazi Hussain Ahmed.

ANP has fielded new comer Jamal Khattak, son of former MPA Tariq Hameed Khattak whereas PPP awarded party ticket to Barrister, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel who is the son of former provincial minister, (late) Mian Jamal Shah Kakakhel.

PTI had retained Dr Imran Khattak who is believed to be the strong candidate as he was enjoying the support of his father-in-law and former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak who had won about seven times on PK-64 (former PK-13) in the past.

Pervez Khattak had easily won NA-26 and PK 13 seats during last general election and retained PK-13 seat by becoming the Chief Minister KP.

Pervez Khattak is also contesting 2018 election from NA-25 Nowshera-I and PK-64 Nowshera and his presence will ultimately favour Dr. Imran Khattak.

In 2013 by-election, Dr Imran Khattak surprised his critics when he easily clinched victory against former District Nazim and PPP stalwart, Daud Khan Khattak and become member National Assembly.

PPP’s Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel is also being considered a strong candidate as his father late Mian Jamal Shah Kakakhel have made record developmental works in this constituency being a provincial cabinet members besides PPP has a sufficient vote bank in the constituency.

Being a spiritual heir of a renowned Sufi and Saint, Kastir Gul alias Hazrat Kaka Sahib at Nowshera, Feroz Kakakhel can surprise many as he is enjoying the support of former Senator Sardar Ali Khan, former Excise and Taxation Minister, Laiqat Shabab and former District Nazim Nowshera, Dr Daud Khattak.

Jamal Khan Khattak who is contesting election on the ticket of ANP is the son of former Provincial Minister, Tariq Hameed Khattak. He is a new face in the Nowshera politics and is expected to give tough time to his political rivals. He is being supported by former KP Minister for Information and ANP Central Secretary General, Mian Iftikhar Hussain who himself is contesting from PK-65 Nowshera besides influential Rashid Khattak ANP candidate for PK 64 and 65.

MMA has awarded ticket again to Jumat e Islami leader Asif Luqman Qazi, son of late Qazi Hussain Ahmed and is expected to win peoples’ confidence owing to sufficient vote bank of the party. His father late Qazi Hussain Ahmed has easily won this constituency in 2002 general election and defeated all candidates of secular political parties. Luqman Qazi has fought 2013 general election on MMA ticket but could not get success.

History revealed that this national assembly constituency comprising PK-64 and PK-65 was won both by candidates whether belonging to secular or Islamic parties and no political party could claim to have strong and permanent hold over electorates.

Up-to 1997, this constituency was called NA-4 and was won by senior politician including former Interior Minister and PPP stalwart late Maj Gen Retd Naseerullah Khan Babar, ANP’s former President and Ghazal Pushto maestro Ajmal Khattak, former JI Chief late Qazi Hussain Ahmed and Maulana Abdul Haq.

Due to delimitation, Nowshera was given NA-25 and NA-26 constituencies. In 1988 general election, the constituency was won by Mian Muzzafar Shah on PPP ticket by securing 27902 votes against ANP’s Ahrar Khattak 27817 votes by a close margin of only 85 votes.

Similarly, in 1990 elections, the ANP again awarded party ticket to Ajmal Khattak who easily won by securing 38,389 votes against Peoples Democratic Alliance joint candidate Pervez Khattak with 25,722 votes while JUI-F Sher Ali Shah bagged only 13961 votes.

In 1993 elections, PPP changed the old candidates and awarded party ticket to former Interior Minister Lt Gen (Retd) Naseerullah Babar who won it by securing 36116 votes against Ajmal Khattak’s 30020 votes and Pakistan Islami Front’s Mirajuddin Khan bagged 15896 votes while winner of 1988 election Mian Muzaffar Shah contested as independent.

In 1997, ANP had fielded a new candidate Wali Muhammad Khan who grabbed 43511 votes and defeated Naseerullah Khan Babar who obtained 22,213 votes and Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf which had jumped into political arena for the first time had awarded party ticket to Umar Khan Yusafzai who secured only 3022 votes.

In 2002 elections, MMA had given surprise to all political pundits by grabbing majority seats in this province. JI former Ameer Qazi Hussain Ahmed had secured victory from here by obtaining 40,879 votes against Naseerullah Khan Babar’s 22,189 votes and ANP Mian Rashid’s 11944 votes.

In 2008 general election, this constituency was clinched by PPP’s Engr Tariq Khattak while in 2013 general election, former Chief Minister KP, Pevez Khattak on ticket of PTI secured victory from here.

The problems of NA-26 are diverse including persistent floods’ threats, unplanned urbanization, unemployment, water and environmental pollution, long hours load-shedding, poor solid waste management, deteriorated roads and lack of fields to market access roads, overloaded transformers that need to be addressed. Any candidate who will present solid programs for the redressal of these issues, would get a guaranteed victory in upcoming general election.