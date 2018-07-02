Political parties’ election campaigns in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):With 22 days left to the upcoming polls, the bigwigs of major political parties have embarked upon the voyage of election campaigns in an attempt to garner citizens’ vote with public-centric assertions.

As election fever is running high, the members of public have welcomed their party leaders amidst some unethical events of stone pelting and are also showing love for their favorite parties by gathering at corner meetings and public rallies.

President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif have kicked off his election campaign from the city of lights and tried to persuade the Karachities with the development projects had been completed in his party’s tenure.

During his campaign, he vowed to turn the metropolis into a city like Paris by announcing a special package for its development if voted to power again.

The PML-N president unveiling his socio-economic agenda at the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) focused on four major issues confronting Karachi after hearing complaints related to water crisis, poor infrastructure, mass public transport system, solid waste management and high cost of doing business.

He also visited the NA-249 from where he was going to contest the upcoming polls and addressed a public gathering in Football ground of Baldia Town vowing to set up 500-bed hospital, a technical training centre besides introducing Metro Bus and Orange Train service in the town.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has started his campaign from the federal capital and vowed to visit all across the country to sensitise the voters about the importance of vote.

Adressing a gathering of youth workers at Convention Centre Islamabad, he promised to strengthen state institutions, particularly Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), police and National Accountability Bureau (NAB), after winning the general election 2018.

According to the travel log of Imran Khan issued by the party, the PTI chairman will campaign in 25 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh in the next 21 days.

Imran will spend 11 days addressing public rallies in 14 different cities of Punjab, according to the travel log.

After Punjab, the PTI chairman will take on KP where he will campaign for five days in eight different cities.

Of the five days scheduled for Sindh, Imran will spend three days in Karachi and two in interior Sindh.

The PTI chairman’s campaign for the general election will conclude with a “massive rally” scheduled in Islamabad for July 23.

According to the party’s travel log, the PTI chairman will not be visiting Balochistan or the tribal areas in KP formerly known as Federal Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA).

On the other hand, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with an immoral act of stone pelting during election campaign that received condemnation from different political parties.

Undeterred by a mob attack on his caravan two days earlier during his electoral rally in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood, Bilawal hit the city’s roads once again, yesterday.

Speaking to supporters in Quaidabad, the PPP chairman said that stones were pelted at his rally on Sunday under a conspiracy.

Addressing the workers upon reaching Gharo in Thatta district, he said that he had visited the district seeking votes from the masses for the first time and expressed hope that they would not disappoint him.

The PPP chairman is due to visit Sujawal, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan and Hyderabad districts today.

After Sindh, Bilawal will campaign in southern Punjab and then to the rest of the country.

A detailed travel log of the PPP chief is yet to be issued by the party.