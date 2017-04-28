Political opponents performs nothing: Saad

ISLAMABAD, April 28 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Friday that political opponents were not delivering for the welfare of the people of their respective areas.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party having mandate in Sindh, was annoyed with Pakistan Muslim League led government for taking interest in the development of the province.

The federal government had launched many projects for the welfare of the people of Sindh, he said.

He said that PPP vote bank was confined to Sindh areas. He said that Punjab government had performed well for the people of the province.

To a question he said that the government had accepted the decision of the apex court on panama papers case.

He said that formation of the joint investigation team (JIT), was the decision of the supreme court.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that PML-N had struggled for the independence of judiciary. He added that judiciary was working independently in the country.