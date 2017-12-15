Political, non-political forces need to respect ‘Rule of the Game’: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday called upon the country’s political and non-political forces to have respect for law and ‘Rule of the Game’ to find solutions to the matters of national importance.

“The issues we are facing today relating to politics, economy, society, religion and administration and even sensitive matter such as countering of enemy are rooted in disrespect of law and violation of Rules of the Game,” the President said at a seminar held in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President warned that the same approach of rivalry at national level, if continued, could lead to chaos which would be difficult to overcome.

“Setting aside mutual adversaries, the best way is to sit together and settle the issues with unity, patriotism and nationalism,” he said.President Mamnoon said such situation could also affect the economic stability and progress as envisioned for this country.

He advised all segments of nation particularly youth to focus their energies on achieving the national objectives of prosperity and development and refrain from indulging in political and non-political disputes including pointless discussions on the working of government.

The President stressed the need for unity among all ranks of nation and to avoid becoming part of anarchy.

He said celebrating the Quaid’s birth anniversary necessitated getting an understanding about his vision for the homeland, which he wanted to transform under the ideals of Islam.

“Quaid-e-Azam was in favour of a country which ensures social justice in accordance with Quran and Sunnah and promotes the values of tolerance and forbearance,” he said.

President Mamnoon said the Founder of Pakistan also wanted to prepare educated professionals in all fields of life who through their expertise, skill and open-mindedness could effectively deal with the challenges of contemporary world.

“In view of excellent strategic location of Pakistan, the Quaid desired for its fruits to reach beyond the region,” he said.

The President said though the country was making progress, however expressed concern that crisis in political arena was impeding the pace of development.

He reposed confidence in the capabilities of youth, who, he said, could play a decisive role in national development similar to the contribution of students of Aligharh during the Pakistan Movement.

President Mamnoon mentioned a quote by Quaid-e-Azam in response to an issue brought to his notice by the students of Aligarh Muslim University that “You cannot criticize a person unless you learn to respect the law yourself”.

He asked the youth to follow this small but a significant advice by the Quaid which was a pearl of wisdom not only for the new generation of Muslims in everyday life but also for running the affairs of State.

Chairman Higher Education Commission said the Quaid had defined the roles of each organ of the State and emphasized that time had come for all to act like a united nation. He said importance of dedication, rule of law and discipline were the guiding principles of Jinnah which needed to be followed in letter and spirit.

Professor Dr Khalil Tokar from Istanbul University, Turkey said Turk people had great respect for Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal for being men of character and for their great vision.

Professor Tahir Masood, former head of Mass Communication at Karachi University said Quaid-e-Azam gave identity to the Muslims of Sub-Continent and transformed a crowd into a nation. He said unless leaders and politicians developed the qualities of Jinnah within themselves and also the nation followed the suit, the dream of Quaid’s Pakistan would not become a reality.