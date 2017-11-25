Political, military leadership at same page against terrorism:CM

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

on Saturday said that fight against terrorism is for the survival of Pakistan and sacrifices made by Pakistan in this war are matchless.

According to a handout issued by DGPR, he said that Armed forces, police and every segment of society has engraved a history of sacrifices with bravery, courage and valor by laying their precious lives for this cause.

Political and military leadership is on one page in the fight against terrorism and we have accomplished conspicuous victory in this war due to collective decisions taken with consensus, he added.

Chief Minister said that after the successful execution of operation Zarb-e-Azab, now operation Rad-ul-Fasad is likewise advancing effectively. He said that terrorists are abscess for our homeland and their complete elimination is our aim.

Furthermore, he added that war against terrorism is war of every Pakistani and we have to win this at any cost.

Chief Minister while paying tribute to those brave heroes, who had

made incredible penances in this war; said that we are obliged of their blood and will most likely pay this obligation. Additionally, he included that these martyrs have relinquished their precious lives for the tranquility of the nation for which entire country salutes them.

He further said that martyrs are our hero and their blood won’t go futile.