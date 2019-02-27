Political leadership stand united against any aggression

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):The Parliamentary leaders on Wednesday unanimously expressed that they were united against any aggression against Pakistan and would support the Government and its institutions unconditionally.

A special meeting of parliamentary leaders was convened at the Parliament House to brief the national leadership on the ongoing security situation.

The parliamentarians were briefed by Foreign Minsiter Shah Mahmood Qureshi Director General ISPR. Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also interacted with the forum after the briefing, a press release said.

The parliamentary leaders expressed hope that those who wanted peace and stability would prevail, as war was not an option but a failure of policy. The national leaders of all political parties offered their services for the cause of peace and progress.

In the end Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly thanked the leadership for their unequivocal support at the moment of crisis.