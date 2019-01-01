Political leaders mentioned in JIT report should resign: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz Tuesday said those political leaders mentioned by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its report should resign from their seats.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had done massive corruption during their regimes, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said there were serious allegations of corruption against the PPP leadership and now they should resign from their positions on moral grounds, adding the cases against PPP leadership were registered during the tenure of PML-N government.

Shibli Faraz questioned why PPP and PML-N governments in the past had not made any legislation in accountability process and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

He claimed that no corruption scandal was reported against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The national institutions were conducting investigation against corrupt elements across the board and nobody would escape from the accountability, he concluded.