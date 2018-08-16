Political leaders felicitate Mehmood Khan over election as CM KP

PESHAWAR, Aug 16 (APP):Political leaders, members of civil society and Nazims here Thursday congratulated Mehmood Khan of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) over his election as Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa and expressed the hope that he would utilize all energies for betterment of people of the province.

They said Mehmood Khan was a senior parliamentarian who possesses vast political and administrative experience and under his leadership all the core issues of KP including net-hydel profit, post KP-FATA merger, increasing provincial receipts, unemployment and poverty would be addressed amicably.

Member National Assembly (MNA), Nasir Khan Musazai while congratulating CM KP Mehmood Khan over his election told APP that it was a big step towards smooth transition of power in the province and will strengthen democracy in the country.

“Mehmood Khan is the best available choice for office of Chief Minister as he carried vast political and administrative experience after he served as Provincial Minister for Sports, Tourism and Irrigation during last tenure of PTI Government,” he said.

“Mehmood Khan has defeated candidate of joint opposition Mian Nisar Gul with a big margin of 44 votes and became the 22nd elected Chief Minister of KP, reflecting PTI’s overwhelming majority in KP,” he told APP.

Khan secured 77 votes whereas Gul obtained only 33 votes in the election held through secret balloting in the provincial assembly here on Thursday.

Musazai said PTI had achieved two-third majority in the province after 2018 elections and smooth completion of election of Speaker, Deputy Speaker and now the Chief Minister KP have proved that PTI was the single largest political party in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly and will make record legislation for well being of masses as PTI Govt has done in the past,” he said.

He said PTI has come into power on the name of change and all promises made with electorates would be addressed.

“Imran Khan is the ray of hope for people of Pakistan and under his leadership all the key challenges faced by the country including diplomatic, economic and environmental issues would be addressed on priority basis,” he maintained.

Nazim Bahadar Khan also congratulated CM KP Mehmood Khan over his election and termed it a big step towards smooth transition of power in the province.

He said people of KP voted PTI into power to complete mega Metro Bus and Swat Expressway Projects besides launching special projects for provision of all social services including education and health, employment, alleviation of poverty and promote literacy in the province.

“Peace has been restored in the province due to significant security policies of PTI government in KP and direct investment are now coming to Pakistan,” he maintained.

Retired Information Officer, Misal Khan termed election of CM KP was big achievement of PTI as it was the only party in the history of the province that is going to form government on second consecutive term in KP.

He said election of CM KP, Speaker and Deputy Speaker in KP Assembly has proved unshakable trust of parliamentarians of treasury and opposition benches in the democratic system.

“Today’s election for office of CM, Speaker and Deputy Speaker has once again proved that opposition has accepted mandate of PTI like in Centre and Punjab Province,” he said.

He said political blame games should be avoided in the country’s largest interest and all political forces in parliament should work untiringly for progress and development of Pakistan.

He said opposition was an integral part of the parliament and Mehmood Khan being a senior parliamentarian would take all opposition parties along to address KP’s challenges.

Khan expressed the hope that opposition will also support PTI in legislation and other issues of national importance to take the country to new heights of progress and development.