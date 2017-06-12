ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP): Minister for Defence Production
Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday said that political forces were
hatching conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif and halting the process
of development and China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.
Talking to PTV, he said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
after coming into power has taken the steps to strengthen the
institutions.
The country was facing the challenges of terrorism, energy
and other issues, he said adding that PM took the initiatives and
resolved the problems of terrorism, energy and economy.
He said that international organization and European
countries had acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan and development
in the country.
He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), always
respected the judiciary and worked for the supremacy of the
judicial system.
Rana Tanveer Hussain said that despite false allegations,
Sharif family had welcomed the process of Joint Investigation
Team.
To a question he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz
would win the next elections on the basis of performance.
Political forces halting Nawaz Sharif for development works: Tanveer
ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP): Minister for Defence Production