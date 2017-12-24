Political battles should not be fought in courts: Saad

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):
Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja
Saad Rafique said on Sunday that political battle should be
fought in the political fields instead of courts.
Addressing a seminar on the 45th death anniversary of
his father and Muslim League leader Khawaja Rafique Shaheed
here at Al-Hamra, he said that disqualification of PTI
leader Jahangir Tareen could not be endorsed.
He said, what had happened in Model Town was not right
but, he suggested Pakistan Awami Tehrik chief Dr Tahirul Qadri
to go to courts for justice in the Model Town case instead
of politicising the case on roads by staging sit-ins and
protests.
“He should have trust in courts and avoid to attempt
to derail democracy in the country,” he added.
He said the PPP and PTI should not instigate Qadri as
it would damage democratic process and elections could be
delayed.
He questioned that who would get benefit from delaying
in elections, adding that elections were important as
democracy would be progress in the country in result of
in-time
elections.
He said the PML-N respected the courts and honest judges
but, if some controversial decision would come then such
decisions could not be appreciated.
“The PML-N has no policy of confrontation with any
institution including the courts”, he said.
The minister said that belief on Khatm e Nabbuwat
was base of faith of every Muslim and appealed to the
religious
sections not to divide the nation by politicising the issue.
“We can sacrifice our lives in the feet of Hazrat
Muhammad (SAWW)
so please do not politicise Khatam e Nabbuwat,” he added.
He appreciated the speech of Chief of Army Staff General
Qamar Javed Bajwa in the Senate and said the COAS was
considered
a democratic person.
He said that narrative of the COAS was the same as the
narrative of the PML-N and he supported the democracy.
Saad said that Pakistan’s enemy would get benefit of
confrontation among institutions.
“We all should be united for our country,” he added.
He said it was a common responsibility of every
Pakistani
to promote democracy in the country, adding that seven decades
had been passed and now there was no other option for the
nation.
He said the PML-N would contest next election under the
leadership of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and
hoped that elections would be held on time.
He also hoped the time was not far when political parties
would form parliament through elections and decisions would be
made through vote instead of closed rooms.
Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, provincial
ministers
Salman Rafique and Zaeem Qadri, MQM Pakistan leader Khalid
Maqbool Siddiqui, Senior PML-N leader Javaid Hashmi, Lahore
Lord Mayor Mubashir Javaid and several MPAs and
parliamentarians
as well as PML-N workers attended the seminar.