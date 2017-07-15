Political agenda working on name of accountability: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Minister for Planning and

Development Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said a political agenda was in

working on the name of accountability against the prime minister

and its objectives were not different from dharna I and dharna II.

Conspiracy being hatched to send the democratic government

home could not be successful as the people of the country were

with PML-N, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said members of the cabinet, entire party and the people

of Pakistan were standing behind Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif and his government.

Ahsan Iqbal said members of PML-N expressed confidence on

the prime minister during the meetings of the cabinet and

parliamentary committee and it was decided there to contest the

biased Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report in the Supreme

Court.

He said the masses who elected the PML-N and the prime

minister were aware that the government was working for their

betterment and had launched several projects.

He said the PML-N government had been serving for four

years and no corruption scandal was reported during the time.