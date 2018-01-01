Polish team ready for record winter scaling of K2

SKARDU, Jan 01 (APP):A 13-member adventurous team of Poland arrived

here on Monday to scale the world’s second highest mountain of K2 during the

harsh cold weather.

The team that has already scaled three difficult peaks

including Nanga Parbat and Gasha Broom and another 8000 feet high mountain has

embarked upon the journey towards K2 to scale its peak during the most challenging

conditions.

Before the journey towards K2, leader of the team Krzystof

Wielieki told media that he has already made adventures at different mountains

of Baltistan and now wanted to scale K2 during the snowy season to realize his

dream.

He said in 2003 he tried to scale K2 during winter season

but the extremely harsh weather forced him to abandon his mission adding this

time he came with high moral and the team has made extraordinary preparations

for this task.

He said he and his team was feeling immense pleasure to come

to Pakistan as people here were very hospitable and cooperative and have great

love for climbers.

He showed his resolve that in future too he and his team

will visit Pakistan to scale these beautiful mountains.