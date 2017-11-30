Police’s public-friendly gesture to help control crime : Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that police would have to be public-friendly as without help of citizens crime cannot be controlled.

The Minister, who conducted a sudden visit to different police stations of Islamabad including Ramna, Secretariat and Kohsar, said police should make public service as their obligation and citizens coming to police stations should be facilitated.

Ahsan Iqbal reviewed police stations reporting rooms and also checked the daily journals.

The on-duty reporting room staff of police stations briefed the Minister on the occasion.

Ahsan Iqbal, after having a chat with citizens in police stations, issued orders for immediate resolution of their problems.

He also reviewed under construction building of Ramna Police Station and expressed concern over slow construction work, directing the authorities to complete the work as soon as possible.

During his visit to Secretariat police station, he admonished concerned officers for delay in construction of Model Community Center and directed that all police stations should have established a community center on priority.