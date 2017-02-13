Police undeterred in face of terror: IGP Sukhera

LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera has expressed resolve and commitment to defend the country against all forms of terrorism.

Talking to the media men at the site of suicide attack at Charing Cross here on Monday, he said Police, army and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) are one in the war against terror and will purge the country of the menace with the help of the people.

“We have sworn to cleanse the holy land of Pakistan from the evil presence of the terrorists”, he said, adding that “I have lost my best police officers and jawans this evening and my heart weeps for them”.

Giving out the details of the suicide attack, he said the suicide attack occurred at 6:10 pm when CCPO Lahore Amin Wains, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Traffic Lahore Capt. (Retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen and SSP (Operations) Zahid Akram Gondal had conducted successful negotiations with the representatives of the pharmaceutical industry at the Charing cross.

Sukhera said the suicide attacker appeared from behind a media van and blew himself up which resulted in 13 death including 2 police officers, 4 jawans and 7 civilians while 80 persons were injured.

He said Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) team was immediately deployed which preserved the crime scene, adding “We will investigate the heinous crime and will drive these terrorists from their holes”.