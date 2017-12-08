Police to be organized on modern lines: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal Friday said police would be organized on modern lines and technology to be utilized for stopping crime.

The minister was speaking during his visit to National Police Bureau, said a press release issued here.

It was the first visit of any interior minister to National Police Bureau after 2008. Director General National Police Bureau Shaukat Hayat briefed the minister.

The minister said the system of policing could not be improved without the participation of community.

He said it was imperative that technology be used for defeating terrorism, adding National Police Bureau should play an effective role for the creation of modern police. National Police Bureau should play an effective role for reforms in police, he added.

Ahsan directed that First National Police Summit and Expo should be held on January 29, 2018.

Police from all provinces would participate in the National Police Summit and public would be informed about police reforms. National and international experts would give lectures on modern policing. The objective of the expo would be to further improve the professional conduct of police and introduce them to modern policing so that police in the country could better serve the society and the people.

Ahsan Iqbal directed the bureau to play a dynamic role regarding the formulation of police reforms.