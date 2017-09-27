Police, Rangers hold flag march to show strength

RAWALPINDI, Sept 27 (APP): Police and Rangers on Wednesday conducted a flag march in different parts of the town with an objective to show their

strength and unity against miscreants and to maintain peace and tranquility.

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO)

Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi along with Rangers and the contingents of Muhafaz

squads, Elite Force squads, Rescue teams and City Traffic Police conducted the flag

march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during

Muharram-ul-Haram.

The flag march was supervised by Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal

Division Behram Khan and SP Potohar Division Syed Ali.

The vehicular flag march started from Police Line and culminated at

the same point after passing through all important roads of the town particularly routes

of 7th Muharram and Ashura processions.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi Police have made

elaborate security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram. He said police would

accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to life and property

of the citizens.

Stringent security measures had been adopted in the district to

avoid any untoward incident during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram, he said.