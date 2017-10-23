Police men escape in Quetta blast

QUETTA, Oct 23 (APP):Police personnel luckily escaped in blast at Hazarganji Market area of Quetta on Monday, while a vehicle of police was partially damaged.

According to police sources, the blast occurred when a

vehicle of police was crossing the area. The police personnel fortunately escaped in an explosion.

The vehicle was partially damaged in the incident.

Law enforcement agencies along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.

According to bomb disposal squad sources said that unknown men had planted a remote control bomb beside the road which was exploded through a remote control.

Further investigation was underway.