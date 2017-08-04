Police martyrs day observed in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Hazara Police Friday observed martyrs day with

great zeal and paid rich tribute to those police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Provincial Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi said, KP police

sacrifices in the war against terrorism would always be remembered. He said while addressing a ceremony to pay homage to police martyrs at the eve of Police Martyrs Day at Jalal Baba Auditorium.

Station Commander Abbottabad Brig. Mukhtar, Commandant Frontier Force

(FF) Centre Brig. Shahid Saeed, Major Gen. (R) Ayaz Rana and Regional Police Officer Hazara Saeed Wazir also addressed the ceremony and paid tribute to the police martyrs.

District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said KP

police enthusiasm is exemplary. Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said history of KP police is full of sacrifices and bravery.

DPO Haripur said that policemen always bear the criticism of the masses

and others but at the time of duty they never show back to terrorist and criminal elements and even sacrificed their lives without any hesitation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Haripur Saif ul Islam, President District

Bar Haripur Malik Asad ullah also addressed the ceremony.

A large number of the martyrs’ families, political workers, religious

scholars, traders, journalists and civil society members attended the martyrs day celebrations.