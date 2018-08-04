Police Martyrs Day observed in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):The Police Martyrs Day (Yaume-e-Shuhda-e-Police) was observed at the Police Lines here on Saturday to pay tribute to the officials of the Islamabad Police who had sacrificed their lives in their fights against terrorism and anti-state elements.

The event was attended by Inspector General Islamabad Police Jan Muhammad and other senior officers of the Islamabad Police.

The inspector general laid wreath at memorial of the martyrs and offered Fateha.

The event was also attended by the families of the martyrs. The IG Police said Islamabad Police would never forget the sacrifices of its personnel.

He informed the bereaved families that Islamabad Police would soon announce a special package for them.