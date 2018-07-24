Police make elaborate security arrangements for election day

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP):Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for the Election Day (July 25) and 7014 security personnel will perform security duties to ensure conducive environment for voters.

According to the Islamabad Police Spokesman, 7014 security personnel including officials from police, FC, Islamabad Traffic Police and Lady Police will perform duties on the day.

All police stations have been divided into four zones, 11 sectors as well as 21 sub-sector.

The security in each zone will be supervised by SP while ASP/DSP and official of Inspector rank would be responsible for duties in each sector and sub-sector respectively.

Eleven senior police officials of the police will conduct security checking while IGP Islamabad will monitor all the duties himself.

Special cards have been issued to the security personnel performing their duties.

Out of 786 polling stations in three constituencies (NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54) of Islamabad, 26 polling stations have been declared as `highly sensitive’ and 87 as `sensitive’ while remaining 673 polling stations have been declared `normal’ as per security perspective.

A Control room has been set up in `Safe City’ while three wireless control rooms have been established.

In addition, 33 vehicles and 44 motorbikes have been assigned patrolling duties in the city.

A total of 33 Quick Response Teams have been constituted which would remain Stand-by along with Zonal Commander and Sector Commander.

Seventy (70) additional police pickets have been erected to ensure effective checking in the city.

As many as 471 policemen from ITP including SSP (Traffic), SP (Traffic) and five DSPs would perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Parking lots will be made 200 feet away from the polling stations.

While chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, IGP Islamabad, Jan Muhammad said that it was the responsibility of each police official to ensure protection to the contesting candidates, voters and polling staff.

He directed to accomplish this responsibility effectively and no sluggish attitude or laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

The IGP directed the security personnel to ensure lawful cooperation with election staff and perform their duties in an impartial and unbiased manner.

He said that all police officials should brief their subordinate staff about nature of duty before sending them to the site and to check their presence themselves besides maintaining complete coordination among security staff.

The IGP said that effective security was ensured for the contesting political candidates during their election campaign.

He said that the police provided elaborate security at 248 corner meetings, 272 public meetings and 245 other political gatherings while high alert security was ensured in the city after terrorism activities in Mastung, Bannu and Peshawar.

He said that effective checking was conducted at exit and entry points of the city and no untoward incident happened owing hard work of the force.

The IGP said that entire strength performing security duties should be also kept on high alert after election results and prompt action to be ensured against those involved in aerial firing or fire work.

He said that the police was a professional force and it would leave no stone unturned to perform security duties in a professional manner on this important occasion.