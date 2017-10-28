Police, local administration investigating attack on Noorani:Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said police and local administration were investigating the attack on The News senior reporter Ahmed Noorani and they would present interim-report on the incident within three days.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned the attack on the senior reporter Ahmad Noorani and said the attackers would be arrested and punished according to law.

The ministers said the government had pledged to make the federal capital a peaceful and secure city, adding measures would be taken to stop untoward incidents in the city in future.