Police ensure foolproof security for PSL

LAHORE, Mar 20 (APP):The Lahore police on Tuesday
strictly implemented the security plan made to foolproof protection for the Pakistan Super League (PSL)
players and spectators.
As per the plan, about 18,000 police personnel from
various wings of Police department were deputed at Gadaffi
Stadium, whereas, over 2,000 traffic wardens including 97
senior traffic wardens and 22 DSPs under supervision of seven
SPs performed duties to maintain traffic flow on roads.
The special police teams also conducted combing
operations around the stadium and PC Hotel to avoid any
untoward incident. A heavy contingent of police including DSP
and SHO participated in the combing operation.
However, some sections of the main roads, leading to
Gadaffi Staium remained closed for traffic, while Ferozpur
Road from Muslim Town Mor to Kalma Chowk and a portion of the
Main Boulevard, Gulberg, were also closed for traffic.
The Mall, Jail Road and Canal Road remained open for
traffic.
The commuters used alternative routes to reach their
destinations. Furthermore, the vehicles with LPG and gas
containers were not allowed to enter the parking space of the
stadium.
Vehicles coming from Gulberg and Cantonment areas were
parked at LDA Parking Plaza, traffic from Thokar Niaz Beg at
Punjab University Hostels, vehicles coming from Kahna and Kot
Lakhpat were parked at Liberty Market.
Regarding rescue and health arrangements, a cardiac
mobile, 20 ambulances, 18 motorcycle rescuers, 20 rescue posts
and two improvised hospitals in stadium area and private
hotels were set up.
