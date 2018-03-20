Police ensure foolproof security for PSL

LAHORE, Mar 20 (APP):The Lahore police on Tuesday

strictly implemented the security plan made to foolproof protection for the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

players and spectators.

As per the plan, about 18,000 police personnel from

various wings of Police department were deputed at Gadaffi

Stadium, whereas, over 2,000 traffic wardens including 97

senior traffic wardens and 22 DSPs under supervision of seven

SPs performed duties to maintain traffic flow on roads.

The special police teams also conducted combing

operations around the stadium and PC Hotel to avoid any

untoward incident. A heavy contingent of police including DSP

and SHO participated in the combing operation.

However, some sections of the main roads, leading to

Gadaffi Staium remained closed for traffic, while Ferozpur

Road from Muslim Town Mor to Kalma Chowk and a portion of the

Main Boulevard, Gulberg, were also closed for traffic.

The Mall, Jail Road and Canal Road remained open for

traffic.

The commuters used alternative routes to reach their

destinations. Furthermore, the vehicles with LPG and gas

containers were not allowed to enter the parking space of the

stadium.

Vehicles coming from Gulberg and Cantonment areas were

parked at LDA Parking Plaza, traffic from Thokar Niaz Beg at

Punjab University Hostels, vehicles coming from Kahna and Kot

Lakhpat were parked at Liberty Market.

Regarding rescue and health arrangements, a cardiac

mobile, 20 ambulances, 18 motorcycle rescuers, 20 rescue posts

and two improvised hospitals in stadium area and private

hotels were set up.