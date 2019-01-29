Police culture to be improved through major reforms; says Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi Tuesday said that incumbent government was committed to improve policing culture in the country and all stakeholders would be taken on board for major reforms in police affairs.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony held at Islamabad

Traffic Police (ITP) Headquarters on Tuesday in connection with 13th

anniversary of the force.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security) Waqar Chohan, Senior

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed and other police officials were also present on the occasion.