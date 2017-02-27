Poland keen to take part in CPEC projects: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan, Piotr A. Opalinski on Monday said Polish companies were keen to take part in the gigantic China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Delivering a lecture on Pakistan-Poland relations here at Preston University he said there were vast possibilities of progress for Pakistan in the CPEC framework, a press release issued here said.

The ambassador traced long history of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and his country.

He recalled that the two countries started cooperation in vital areas of defence soon after Pakistan came into being in 1947.

Polish Air Force pilots and technicians helped Pakistan air force in becoming an efficient and reliable force for the country. The services of Polish personnel have been recognized and appreciated by the founders of Pakistan Air Force, he added.

The ambassador said that Polish companies were actively engaged in oil and gas exploration in Pakistan and some more were interested to work in the country.

Polish companies were also working in Pakistan to promote the energy sector, he added.

He said Pakistan was a country of talented people and its products were excellent in quality. Pakistan had won repute in exporting high quality surgical and sports goods as well as textiles, leather garments and high quality Basmati rice, he added.

There was extensive scope for expansion of trade between Pakistan and Poland, he added.

The ambassador highlighted strategic importance of his country in the current global scenario, saying that Pakistan was also very important strategically.

The two countries were working together in such sensitive areas as fighting extremism and terrorism, he added.

Ambassador Piotr A. Opalinski agreed with the mission of the Society of Global Civilizations (SGC), Islamabad which was working to promote understanding and goodwill among various cultures and civilizations of the world.

He was appreciative of the initiative of Dr Abdul Basit, Chancellor Preston University, who patronized the society. Ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, Executive Member of the society presented vote of thanks at the function.

The Senior Vice President and other office bearers of the society were also present on the occasion. Patron SGC, Dr Abdul Basit presented souvenir to the Polish ambassador.