Poland helped Pakistan’s airforce at infant stage and later in missile and nuke technology: Ambassador Opalinski

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):The ambassador of the republic of Poland, Piotr A. Opalinski has paid glowing tributes to Pakistan government for offerring sacrifices in fighting terrorism and achieving success in its persuites. ” Pakistan is doing great job of fighting terrorism and we greatly appreciate and recognize its endeavours”.

He was addressing the meeting of the English Speaking Union of Pakistan, Islamabad chapter as Vhief guest at the residence of Union’s president Khalid Malik. Former Higher Commissioner in Austria who had served as Ambassador of Pakistan to Poland (2002-06), Fauzia Naseem was the host of the event.

The ambassador who had served in Polish Consulate in Karachi (1999-2005) expressed his views with devotion and passion towards the warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people.

Ambassador Piotr A. Opalinski said the diplomacy should work two way and asserted that he was not only promoting Poland in Pakistan but Pakistan in Poland as well. ” In another function, I as slip of tongue said I am Ambassador of Pakistan which, he amidst big applause said was actually true because in Poland, he is working as Pakistan’s ambassador.

Referring to a badge of 70 Polish Pilots, engineers and technicians who came to Pakistan at the time of independence to train Pakistani pilots and carryout necessary repairs of the planes, he said Poland is proud of those heroes who trained Pakistan airforce and tookpart during war. Some of them married and settelled in Pakistan. One of the hero remained Commander of Chaklala base and retired as Wing Commander from Pakistan airforce, he added.

He also mentioned their contributions in Pakistan’ missile and later nuke technology. He said he is working to promote and preserve such historical contribution and deep Pak-Polish friendly relations besides further developing relations in defence sector as his priority sector.

He also deliberated on bilateral relations in different sectors and said that one Polish firm was already working gas exploration and production in Sindh. Poland, he said has 100 years expeience in coal mining and has evolved into the most modern mining industry from which Pakistan can take benefit especially in Balochistan and Sindh. ” We are going to offer our cooperation to Pakistan in this regard.”

Talking about his priority calander, he informed the gathering he said his wife is making a documentary film,”Our heroes” on Polish airforce badge who served in Pakistan at the time of its inception on the call of Pakistani Prime Minister. Secondly he said he was working on promoting cricket in his home country besides popularising Pakistani cousine in Poland. Some two resturants offering Punjabi and Mughal cousines have already started in Poland’s capital, he said.

Despite the geographical distance, Ambassador Piotr Opalinski said Pakistan and polish were quite close to each other. We are loser to each other by heart, he added. Being able to speak and understand little Urdu language he said, he is working for holding a Urdu Moshaira (Poetic sitting) where lyrics of Mirza Ghalib, Allama Iqbal and other Urdu poets would be recited by foreign diplomatic community members. Pakistan television has already offered a time slot for the activity, he added.

During question answer session, he informed that now Poland has higher medical education in English due to which Pakistani doctors going for higher education would not need to do Polish language courses. He added that Poland is offering quality higher medical education at moderate prices whi h he said is an added charm for Pakistani doctors.

When his attention was drawn towards inexpnsive Polish medicines and their availability in Pakistan, he said he would work on extending cooperation in pharmaceutical sector and he would see if those medicines can be marketted in Pakistan.

Ambassador Fouzia while delivering her vote of thanks to the chief guest, recalled the concern, care social, emotional , financial and technical support and cooperation that was extended by Polish government and people at the time of massive earthquake that jolted Pakistan in 2005.

President of the Union,Khalid Malik presented a a momento to the chief guest and earlier in his welcome address declared ambassador Piotr A. Opalinski as “Urdu speaking ambassador”.

Former Chief Secretary, AJK Government, Sql. Leader (Retd) Abid Ali who is Secretary General of the Union presented the report of the activities of ESU.

Among others Minister Counselor embassy of Romania, Mihai Stefan Dinu, first secretary (Political) British High Comission, Oliver Mallen, Overseas institutional programme Manager of Tellhow international Engineering and Contracting Co. Ms.Tina, additional secretary (R) Masud Mufti, additional secretary (ASIA Pacific) foreign affairs, Imtiaz Ahmad, Joint director, Media and corporate communication department, SECP, Shakil Chaudhary, senior advocate Muhammad Bilal, Executive Director, Perfab Industry Ali Malik and managing Director MFP Consultant, Masud A. Daher attended the event.